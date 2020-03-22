Armenia PM: We have 194 cases of coronavirus so far

We have 194 cases of coronavirus so far. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reported this on Facebook livestream.

"The question we are most interested in at the moment is how the hot weather affects the coronavirus," he added while presenting their strategy for the fight against this disease in the country. “More than 70-75 percent of the cases are branched out from the so-called Etchmiadzin [town engagement party] and [Yerevan] workshop cases. We can say that we have been able to stop the development of the Etchmiadzin ‘branch;’ we are working towards stopping the development of the workshop ‘branch.’”

Referring to the condition of the coronavirus patients, Pashinyan said that 78% of the confirmed cases were not running a fever at all.

Earlier, we reported that 157 out of the now previous 190 cases of coronavirus in Armenia were linked to the aforesaid two primary cases.