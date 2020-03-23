News
Armenian MPs discussing punishments for violators during state of emergency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian parliament continues its special session that kicked off Friday evening on the punishments for violators of that state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported earlier, the Armenian parliament approved amendments to the Criminal Code and Code on Administrative Offences in its first reading.

The government proposed to fine all those who would breach the demands of quarantine or self-isolation. The government suggests that the fine has to be equal to 300-500 minimum monthly wages. The Cabinet also offers to punish those who would violate the restrictions on the publication or dissemination of information set by the rules under a state of emergency.

As to the amendments to the Criminal Code, violation of the requirements of isolation or self-isolation during a state of emergency, which negligently caused infection of others, will be punished by an arrest up to 3 months, or imprisonment up to five years.
