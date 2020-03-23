Armenian parliament adopts tough penalties to punish quarantine violators

YEREVAN. – The Armenian parliament adopted in the second reading the amendments to the Criminal Code and Code on Administrative Offences to toughen punishment for those breaching the rules of the state of emergency.

The draft bill was approved with 117 votes in favor.

Armenia has declared a state of emergency from March 15 to April 14 to curb coronavirus outbreak. The number of coronavirus cases rose to 194 as of Monday morning.

Although Armenia did not introduce any strict rules for the quarantine, the government proposed to fine all those who would breach the demands of quarantine or self-isolation so that people could be held accountable for negligence.

The government suggests that the fine has to be equal to minimum monthly wages multipled by 100-250 times or an arrest with maximum one month. The Cabinet also offers to punish those who would violate the restrictions on the publication or dissemination of information set by the rules under a state of emergency.

If a person intentionality infected other people, he will be punished by a fine equal to minimum wages multiplied by 400-800 or an arrest up to three months, or an imprisonment up to two years.

The punishment will be tougher if the man infected two or more persons, an underage or a pregnant woman. In this case, the individual can be punished up to three years in prison.