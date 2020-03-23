News
Armenia Deputy FM, China Ambassador discuss fight against coronavirus
Armenia Deputy FM, China Ambassador discuss fight against coronavirus
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

During a video call through WeChat app, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Avet Adonts and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Armenia Tian Erlong today touched upon the coronavirus situation in Armenia and China and exchanged information on the steps that the governments of both countries are taking in this direction, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the close cooperation between Armenia and China in the fight against the coronavirus, and the deputy minister thanked the Ambassador for the 1,008 new coronavirus tests that were gratuitously provided to the Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia with the help of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

The parties exchanged views on extending the current time limit (until March 31, 2020) for terminating the validity of the agreement on temporarily canceling the visa requirement for Armenia and China and agreed to maintain close ties in this regard.

The deputy minister attached importance to the creation of the Knowledge Center for China’s Experiences in Response to COVID-19 (https://covid19.alliancebrh.com) and the preparation of a handbook about prevention and treatment of the coronavirus by the first medical university hospital of Taichung.

The parties also discussed issues related to the supply of special medical clothing, face masks and artificial respiration devices, and Ambassador Erlong stated that China is ready to provide additional support to Armenia by gratuitously providing special medical clothing and artificial respiration devices in the amount of USD 110,000.
