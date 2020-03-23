Armenian parliamentary committee holds discussion on prices of ammunition from CSTO member states

Ratification of this protocol will provide the opportunity to follow the process of pricing for ammunition in the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This is what Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Tigran Balayan said during a discussion on ratification of the Fourth Protocol on Making Amendments to the Agreement signed on 15 March 1992 on the Fundamental Principles of Military-Technical Cooperation between the Member States of the Collective Security Treaty at the session of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly today.
According to Balayan, the Protocol submitted to the National Assembly was signed on November 30, 2017. He clarified that the national armed forces and other army formations, military units, law-enforcement authorities, special services, regional army groups and other force structures of CSTO member states will have the opportunity to monitor the pricing of ammunition in CSTO member states. In addition, it will be possible to obtain and supply arms and military equipment in accordance with the legislation regulating the process of rearmament for national armed forces for the internal prices of CSTO member states.
The Protocol was approved by the parliamentary committee.