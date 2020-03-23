News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 24
USD
495.01
EUR
528.77
RUB
6.13
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.01
EUR
528.77
RUB
6.13
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
ARF-D representative: US decision on ending assistance to Karabakh will give Baku green light
ARF-D representative: US decision on ending assistance to Karabakh will give Baku green light
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

If the US Congress supports the White House’s approach and ends assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh, this will be a message to Azerbajian that the US fully shares Baku’s position on its anti-Armenian policy and ceasefire violations. This is what Director of the Bureau for the Armenian Cause and Political Affairs of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Kiro Manoyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am today.

According to him, with this, Washington will no longer be a fair and neutral intermediary of the OSCE Minsk Group, taking into consideration Washington’s aspiration to increase financial assistance to Azerbaijan and cut humanitarian assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh by only a couple of million dollars. “This won’t contribute to the process of negotiations since it will give Aliyev a green light to lead his anti-Armenian policy,” he emphasized.

Manoyan stated that this isn’t the first time Azerbaijan is opposing the position of the Trump administration and trying to change it. “Last year, the Azerbaijani lobby was close to achieving its goal to see the US cancel or cut assistance. As we can see, the lobby is making efforts even today on the background of the new position that the White House has expressed, saying that demining had to have been completed. This decision may also be linked to the varying positions of Armenia and Azerbaijan on certain processes unfolding in the region," he said.

Kiro Manoyan also recalled that 75 Congressmen of 23 States have signed a letter to support increase of funding to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh in 2021.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs: Refrain from any provocative action
They issued a statement regarding the temporary cessation of the OSCE monitoring mission at the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone…
 OSCE monitoring exercises suspended due to coronavirus
Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, has issued a statement…
 Presidential candidate: Karabakh talks are about two key points
He ruled out that Artsakh could be an autonomous province or an autonomous republic...
 Artsakh presidential candidate: We cannot sit at negotiating table without signing peace treaty
It's not just one document; it is a complete package, which will include our further negotiations…
 Karabakh presidential candidate: I would say to Azerbaijan President that state-building cannot be built on hatred
If they instill their children with hatred toward Armenians starting from preschools…
 Political scientist: There is risk of resumption of hostilities in Karabakh
Given Azerbaijan's dire economic situation due to falling oil prices…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos