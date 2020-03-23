ARF-D representative: US decision on ending assistance to Karabakh will give Baku green light

If the US Congress supports the White House’s approach and ends assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh, this will be a message to Azerbajian that the US fully shares Baku’s position on its anti-Armenian policy and ceasefire violations. This is what Director of the Bureau for the Armenian Cause and Political Affairs of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Kiro Manoyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am today.

According to him, with this, Washington will no longer be a fair and neutral intermediary of the OSCE Minsk Group, taking into consideration Washington’s aspiration to increase financial assistance to Azerbaijan and cut humanitarian assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh by only a couple of million dollars. “This won’t contribute to the process of negotiations since it will give Aliyev a green light to lead his anti-Armenian policy,” he emphasized.

Manoyan stated that this isn’t the first time Azerbaijan is opposing the position of the Trump administration and trying to change it. “Last year, the Azerbaijani lobby was close to achieving its goal to see the US cancel or cut assistance. As we can see, the lobby is making efforts even today on the background of the new position that the White House has expressed, saying that demining had to have been completed. This decision may also be linked to the varying positions of Armenia and Azerbaijan on certain processes unfolding in the region," he said.

Kiro Manoyan also recalled that 75 Congressmen of 23 States have signed a letter to support increase of funding to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh in 2021.