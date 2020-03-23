Spokesperson of Armenia PM's wife: Anna Hakobyan constantly disinfects her hands

Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Prime Minister of Armenia, always disinfects her hands. This is what Anna Hakobyan’s spokesperson Hasmik Harutyunyan wrote on her Facebook page.

She particularly wrote the following:

“Dear friends,

Citing the Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia, I would like to inform that wearing a face mask is not allowed outside, especially when a person isn’t coughing or doesn’t have a fever.

As far as gloves are concerned, we have alcogel, and the wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia constantly disinfects her hands.

Thank you for the concern. Be healthy.”

Today, Anna Hakobyan was distributing booklets about protection from the coronavirus to citizens. One of the citizens scolded Hakobyan and asked her why she wasn’t wearing a face mask, to which Hakobyan said there would be a conversation about that later.