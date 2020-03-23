News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 24
USD
495.01
EUR
528.77
RUB
6.13
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.01
EUR
528.77
RUB
6.13
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Commandant bans activities of economic operators until end of state of emergency
Armenia Commandant bans activities of economic operators until end of state of emergency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has posted on its website the list of economic operators whose activities have been banned throughout Armenia until the end of the state of emergency upon the decision of Commandant of Armenia Tigran Avinyan starting today.

The ban particularly concerns trade centers, except for those dealing with retail of food, soft drinks, alcohol and tobacco. It also concerns bars, night clubs and dance squares, film screenings, casinos, bookmakers and betting.

Overall, the list includes 127 economic operators.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
PM: Armenia has confirmed 41 new cases of coronavirus
Armenia had 194 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and...
 Armenia PM making a statement
The country is in a state of...
 Azerbaijan introducing special quarantine regime
According to the headquarters, Azerbaijan has confirmed...
 Armenia Embassy in Georgia issues announcement
The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia will issue additional...
 Armenian court to conduct trials through telecommunication system
Persons participating in a case will have the opportunity to...
 Outdoor concert for those suspected of having coronavirus in Dilijan (VIDEO)
Today, an outdoor concert was organized in the yard next to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos