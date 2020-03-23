Armenia Commandant bans activities of economic operators until end of state of emergency

The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has posted on its website the list of economic operators whose activities have been banned throughout Armenia until the end of the state of emergency upon the decision of Commandant of Armenia Tigran Avinyan starting today.
The ban particularly concerns trade centers, except for those dealing with retail of food, soft drinks, alcohol and tobacco. It also concerns bars, night clubs and dance squares, film screenings, casinos, bookmakers and betting.
Overall, the list includes 127 economic operators.