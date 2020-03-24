News
Tuesday
March 24
News
Armenian State Revenue Committee softens requirements for NGOs over information on their whereabouts
Armenian State Revenue Committee softens requirements for NGOs over information on their whereabouts
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Non-governmental organizations will be able to provide the State Revenue Committee with information about their location, in particular, their address, on a voluntary basis, said Chairman of the State Revenue Committee David Ananyan on Tuesday.

This legislative initiative is aimed at expanding information on the part of NGOs operating in the republic.

NGOs will also be required to provide data on the number of volunteers who have worked with them for at least 20 hours a week, who were or are still in contractual employment with them for the reporting period.

This draft law also clarifies the requirements for the information indicated in the report. Thus NGOs receiving public money should not only disclose the programs within which they receive this funding but also indicate the sources of funding
Հայերեն and Русский
