Armenia ex-president’s lawyer appeals against inaction of trial court

The lawyer of the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, Hayk Alumyan, will appeal against the inaction of the court of the first instance in the Court of Appeal.

Hayk Alumyan told reporters on Tuesday that the lawyers had earlier submitted a petition to change the preventive measure and to elect personal guarantee - three former PM of Armenia and former PM of Artsakh expressed written readiness to personally vouch.

“The trial scheduled for March 17 did not take place because of the judge’s illness. We were not told anything about the severity of the disease. We did not want to know the details, only the forecasts for the next meeting,” he said.

“The trial court is inactive, which should be considered a violation of the convention,” Hayk Alumyan concluded.