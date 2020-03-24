News
FM to Guterres’ call: Armenia fully supports to appeal for global ceasefire
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia fully supports UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres call for a global ceasefire, Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan wrote on his Twitter.

"#Armenia fully supports #UN SG @antonioguterres appeal for global ceasefire in all corners of the world while humanity faces common enemy #COVID19," he tweeted.

In his video message, Guterres said it was time to put the armed clashes aside and focus together on a real-life fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

“Today I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world. It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives – the #COVID19 pandemic,” said Guterres.
