FM to Guterres’ call: Armenia fully supports to appeal for global ceasefire

Armenia fully supports UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres call for a global ceasefire, Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan wrote on his Twitter.

In his video message, Guterres said it was time to put the armed clashes aside and focus together on a real-life fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

“Today I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world. It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives – the #COVID19 pandemic,” said Guterres.