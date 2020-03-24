News
Tuesday
March 24
News
Bright Armenia proposes to expand list of beneficiaries of financial mediators
Bright Armenia proposes to expand list of beneficiaries of financial mediators
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Bright Armenia party has proposed to expand the list of beneficiaries of financial mediators.

According to the party’s MP Arkady Khachatryan, individual entrepreneurs and organizations that have an income of AMD 24 million per year and who are exempt from taxes will also be able to contact financial mediators and use their services.

The MP explained this will reduce the workload of courts in Armenia as well as protect the interests of micro-business entities. Khachatryan noted such measures will expand the list of beneficiaries who need the services of financial mediators.
