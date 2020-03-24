Armenia has 249 coronavirus cases, ex-minister declared wanted, 24.03.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of top news as of 24.03.2020:

· [UPDATED] The number of patients with coronavirus in Armenia has reached 249, and one is in an extremely serious condition, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday during the live broadcast. Four patients have already recovered.

Most patients are in Nork Infection Clinical Hospital, some of them do not even have a fever, and most of them are likely to recover even without medication. However, according to him, one of the patients, 77, is in an extremely serious condition.

As the PM noted, 868 people are isolated in Armenia, and 2,419 citizens have been self-insulated.

· In the meantime, according to Armenia Deputy PM, commandant Tigran Avinyan, Armenia has introduced a strict regime for seven days.

According to his decision, certain types of economic activities in the country have been temporarily banned such as: trade, except the functioning of commercial facilities with food products, pharmacies, agricultural products markets; bars and similar points that provide drinks; cinemas, including open air movies and other structures; and organization of games, sports events and entertainment.

· Over 392 thousand coronavirus cases have been recorded globally. The death toll has exceeded 17 thousand. And over 100 thousand people have already recovered.

Amid the latest developments, President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Back accepted Japan’s proposal to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games by a year. The games will be held in the summer of 2021 from July 24 to August 9.

· Armenian soldier Eli Krpoyan, who was injured during the fighting in Idlib, has died, Arevelk reported.

His funeral was held at the cemetery in Aleppo. The Syrian army soldier was 26 years old.

· The US plans to provide $ 16 million as an aid to Armenia for 2021, the Armenian Center for American Studies reported.

According to the source, this is the largest aid provided within the Foreign Assistance Program to post-revolutionary Armenia, however, the amount of aid provided to pre-revolutionary Armenia has been greater.

· Armenian police have declared a search against Armenian ex-minister of transport and communication Gagik Beglaryan.

He is accused of misappropriation of property worth more than AMD 233 million.

If Gagik Beglaryan is found or voluntarily presents himself to law-enforcement authorities, he will be transferred to Nubarashen Penitentiary Institution.

· Armenia has the 34th freest economy in the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom published by the Heritage Foundation. Armenia’s economic freedom score is 70, a 2.9 point increase due to a significant spike in the fiscal health score.

Armenia is ranked 18th among 45 countries in the Europe region, and its overall score is just above the regional average and well above the world average, the report says.

According to the report, to attract greater investment and finally break out of its holding pattern to move higher into the mostly free category, Armenia will need to focus more intently on improving judicial effectiveness and government integrity.