Armenia ex-minister declared wanted, pre-trial measure selected

The Police of Armenia yesterday declared a search against resident of Yerevan, 56-year-old Gagik Beglaryan.

According to Shamshyan.com, Beglaryan is wanted for misappropriation or squander in particularly large amounts and abuse of official powers that negligently caused grave consequences.

The source also reports that the preliminary investigation body has applied to the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, and the court has granted the motion and selected arrest as a pre-trial measure.

If Gagik Beglaryan, who is the former minister of transport and communication of Armenia, is found or voluntarily presents himself to law-enforcement authorities, he will be transferred to Nubarashen Penitentiary Institution.