Armenia Commandant for state of emergency gives new assignments
Armenia Commandant for state of emergency gives new assignments
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Government of Armenia has posted on its official website the decision of the Commandant for state of emergency, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan on banning certain types of economic activities in the country.

Based on the Commandant’s decision, the following types of economic activities have been temporarily banned across the Republic of Armenia:

1. places for trade prescribed by the law on trade and services, except for the following operating within those places for trade:

  1. trade facilities for sale of foods,
  2. pharmacies;
  3. produce markets;
  4. online games of chance and lotteries;
  5. bars and cafes;
  6. sale of soft drinks and alcoholic drinks from mobile outlets;
  7. bars and other outlets serving drinks;
  8. services for organizing funerals.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
