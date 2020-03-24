News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
USD
495.43
EUR
537.49
RUB
6.29
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.43
EUR
537.49
RUB
6.29
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM gives citizens advice to take during isolation
Armenia PM gives citizens advice to take during isolation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


These times of staying at home and being self-isolated are the best time to read, think, plan for the future of our dreams and be determined to turn our dreams into a reality. This s what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated in his address today.

“This is the most appropriate time to check yourself and get rid of bad habits because it is times like these when we realize how vulnerable we are and what kinds of challenges we face because of an unhealthy lifestyle, a sedentary lifestyle, extra weight, smoking and abuse of alcohol. I call on everyone to take advantage and quit smoking, lose extra weight and eat well. I call on everyone to take the opportunity to jog or bike in the morning or exercise, and of course, I call on everyone to keep a 10-meter distance from people.

The Commandant’s Office has prescribed this opportunity in its decision,” Pashinyan emphasized.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Number of people infected with coronavirus rises by 343 in one day in Turkey
On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the...
 Armenia's Shirak Province governor on interregional transportation during state of emergency
The regional governor posted a video in which...
 Media Advocate Initiative monitors work of Commandant's Office with Armenian media
Today, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan announced...
 Armenia National Security Service issues statement
The National Security Service of Armenia today issued a...
 14 recovered from coronavirus in Armenia
Another two citizens under treatment at the...
 Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant decides to restrict activities of public administration bodies
This decision shall enter into force from the moment of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos