Armenia PM gives citizens advice to take during isolation

These times of staying at home and being self-isolated are the best time to read, think, plan for the future of our dreams and be determined to turn our dreams into a reality. This s what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated in his address today.
“This is the most appropriate time to check yourself and get rid of bad habits because it is times like these when we realize how vulnerable we are and what kinds of challenges we face because of an unhealthy lifestyle, a sedentary lifestyle, extra weight, smoking and abuse of alcohol. I call on everyone to take advantage and quit smoking, lose extra weight and eat well. I call on everyone to take the opportunity to jog or bike in the morning or exercise, and of course, I call on everyone to keep a 10-meter distance from people.
The Commandant’s Office has prescribed this opportunity in its decision,” Pashinyan emphasized.