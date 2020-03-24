News
Armenia Commandant on reasons for setting restrictions for a week
Armenia Commandant on reasons for setting restrictions for a week
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


It’s very important to understand why restrictions are being toughened now and why for seven days. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan said live on Facebook today, presenting the logic of the restrictions to be applied.

“Until now, all of our efforts have been to prevent the coronavirus, and the case of coronavirus at a factory was a little more troubling. Nevertheless, we’re still on track. However, over the next week, we have to ask you to stay home, leave home only if it is extremely necessary, go where you have to buy food and return home quickly. If you have to go to work, we have to ask you to follow the rules of hygiene and all the instructions of the Ministry of Healthcare.”

According to Avinyan, the Commandant’s Office will aspire to reduce the risks of spread of the coronavirus to a minimum. “We’re going to apply new technical tools to detect and prevent the cases of coronavirus more effectively,” he said.
Հայերեն
