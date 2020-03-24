Armenia ex-justice minister makes suggestion to Commandant's Office

Armenia’s former minister of justice Arpine Hovhannisyan has made a suggestion to the Commandant’s Office on her Facebook page. The suggestion reads as follows:

“The prevailing majority of people (especially the elderly) don’t have printers at home and don’t have the chance or opportunity to obtain a printer now. Either let people write down the information on a piece of paper and hand it to supervisors or give the printed versions of the form and let them provide it to people. The latter is undesired.

Let people submit the required information on any paper, while maintaining the format,” Arpine Hovhannisyan wrote.