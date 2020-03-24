Armenian human rights activist calls on Artsakh to postpone elections

Human rights activist Avetik Ishkhanyan wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“CALL TO THE PEOPLE OF ARTSAKH

For a long time, I was asking myself if I should “get involved” in the elections in Artsakh or not.

Nevertheless, the pandemic is becoming more and more troubling, and it would be better to postpone the parliamentary and presidential elections, regardless of the alertness of the Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and other institutions.

Dear people of Artsakh, I know you aren’t afraid of the visible enemy, but the coronavirus is not an adversary you can see. Don’t put the impregnability of Artsakh at risk. POSTPONE THE ELECTIONS.”