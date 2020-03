Governor of Shirak Province of Armenia Tigran Petrosyan wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“Interregional transportation and transportation to and from Yerevan and the provinces will be terminated tomorrow as well.

Only two people (including the driver) will be allowed to be in their cars and taxis,” he wrote.

The regional governor posted a video in which he calls on citizens to strictly follow all the instructions of the Commandant and overcome the crisis of coronavirus together.