News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
USD
495.43
EUR
537.49
RUB
6.29
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.43
EUR
537.49
RUB
6.29
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Media Advocate Initiative monitors work of Commandant's Office with Armenian media
Media Advocate Initiative monitors work of Commandant's Office with Armenian media
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Media Advocate Initiative today monitored the work of the Commandant’s Office with the media during the state of emergency. This is stated on the Initiative’s Facebook page.

“According to press releases, the Press Stand kiosks are going to be closed on March 25. Representatives of print press believe this is an attempt to silence print press.

Today, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan announced that the government is holding discussions on the restrictions for mass media. “I can only say that the government is holding discussions, and the final decision will be made today or tomorrow and will be announced,” Mane Gevorgyan stated.

Today, the Media Advocate Initiative set aside the mass media’s articles regarding the coronavirus. As a result of monitoring, the separated articles were checked, and the releases hadn’t been removed.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Number of people infected with coronavirus rises by 343 in one day in Turkey
On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the...
 Armenia's Shirak Province governor on interregional transportation during state of emergency
The regional governor posted a video in which...
 Armenia National Security Service issues statement
The National Security Service of Armenia today issued a...
 14 recovered from coronavirus in Armenia
Another two citizens under treatment at the...
 Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant decides to restrict activities of public administration bodies
This decision shall enter into force from the moment of...
 Armenian human rights activist calls on Artsakh to postpone elections
Nevertheless, the pandemic is becoming more and more...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos