Media Advocate Initiative monitors work of Commandant's Office with Armenian media

The Media Advocate Initiative today monitored the work of the Commandant’s Office with the media during the state of emergency. This is stated on the Initiative’s Facebook page.

“According to press releases, the Press Stand kiosks are going to be closed on March 25. Representatives of print press believe this is an attempt to silence print press.

Today, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan announced that the government is holding discussions on the restrictions for mass media. “I can only say that the government is holding discussions, and the final decision will be made today or tomorrow and will be announced,” Mane Gevorgyan stated.

Today, the Media Advocate Initiative set aside the mass media’s articles regarding the coronavirus. As a result of monitoring, the separated articles were checked, and the releases hadn’t been removed.”