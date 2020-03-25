Armenia Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer has new assistant

Varduhi Petrosyan has been appointed assistant to the Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Armenia and will be performing the duties of spokesperson of the Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer.
“I would like to inform that I have assumed the duties of assistant to the Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer and will be performing the duties of spokesperson. I thank all of my colleagues of the Supreme Judicial Council for our cooperation,” Varduhi Petrosyan wrote on her Facebook page.
Prior to her appointment, Petrosyan served as chief specialist of mass media outlets and the PR service of the Supreme Judicial Council.