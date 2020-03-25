PM: There is nobody working per diem in Armenia

For the past year-and-a-half, we have been asking people to be registered at their workplaces, work legally, register their revenues and pay taxes, and there is nobody who works per diem in Armenia. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today.

“There are registered and unregistered workers. Those who are registered will be at an advantage in terms of status since the government is seeking mechanisms to help them. Citizens working per diem and, in general, citizens who have been in the shade and could care less about the law, will have a problem with identification. However, they are also our citizens, and it is the government’s duty to support them as well,” he said.