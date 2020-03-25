Minister: Armenia expects to receive first batch of rapid tests on March 27

During a question-and-answer session in parliament today, Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said rapid tests can’t help give a final conclusion regarding the existence of coronavirus.
According to him, it is still not clear what the result of the rapid tests will be from the perspective of public health since the coronavirus is a new virus and the tests have just begun to be synthesized.
Nevertheless, he stated that Armenia has obtained the tests and will try to see how applicable they are.
He also informed that Armenia will receive the first batch of rapid tests on March 27.