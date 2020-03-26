News
News
Contact.az: Man dies of coronavirus in Azerbaijan
Contact.az: Man dies of coronavirus in Azerbaijan
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Society

Six new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Azerbaijan, contact.az reported referring to the operational headquarters.

One of the infected, an Azerbaijani citizen, went to the hospital complaining of fever and shortness of breath. A patient who also suffered from diabetes mellitus and coronary heart disease was tested positive for COVID-19. Family members of the patient and other persons with whom he was in contact are quarantined.

A total of 81 patients with active coronavirus are in special treatment hospitals in Azerbaijan. A woman died of coronavirus in Azerbaijan on March 12. Ten people have recovered from the disease.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
