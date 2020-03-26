News
Thursday
March 26
Thursday
March 26
Karabakh President meets with representatives of parliamentary parties supporting authorities
Karabakh President meets with representatives of parliamentary parties supporting authorities
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan today met with representatives of the political parties of the National Assembly supporting the authorities.

The March 31 nationwide elections were touched upon during the meeting. In this context, once again, the head of state attached importance to the need to implement all the preventive and organizational actions and observe sanitary-hygiene rules during the election campaign in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh.

The paths to implement the objectives for taking possible and additional measures in case of emergence of new circumstances in the fight against the coronavirus were also considered.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan was also attending the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
