Newspaper: Ex-defense minister Samvel Babayan's appointment is “cold shower” for Karabakh elite

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: Although the electoral processes are already in the past in Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh], the heated political developments are still ahead.

After winning the second round of the presidential election, newly elected President Arayik Haroutyunyan will have to deal with personnel changes and the formation of a new system; and this is where the problems lie.

The thing is that a memorandum of cooperation was signed yesterday between Arayik Haroutyunyan and the chairman of the United Homeland party [ex-defense minister and Defense Army commander], Samvel Babayan. According to the agreement, Samvel Babayan will be appointed Secretary of the Artsakh Security Council, replacing Arshavir Gharamyan.

According to our information, Samvel Babayan does not yet want to be satisfied with the position offered to him, he wants to further increase his powers and become a factor in Artsakh.

However, the information about this appointment has already caused a stir in Artsakh, as the country's elite does not imagine how they will live and work in a country where Samvel Babayan holds a high position.

The thing is that after the assassination attempt on [ex-President] Arkadi Ghukasyan on March 22, 2000, Artsakh's ruling elite had expelled—one can say—Babayan from Artsakh for years. Also, Babayan's private house was nationalized, turning it into a kindergarten. Now there is an agreement that his house will also be returned to Babayan.

And this is just the beginning, which worries the elite of Artsakh. They demand guarantees from Arayik Haroutyunyan.