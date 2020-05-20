News
Wednesday
May 20
News
Newspaper: "Small-format" presidential inauguration to be held in Karabakh
Newspaper: "Small-format" presidential inauguration to be held in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Limited number of people will take part in the inauguration ceremony of the [newly elected] Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh (NK)] President; 100 people were invited to Shushi Youth Center [where this ceremony will be held].

The newly elected MPs, the representatives of the government, the NK former President, the RA Prime Minister will take part in the special sitting of the [Artsakh] NA [National Assembly].

"These days a lot of people who participated ex officio in the previous inaugurations are getting upset at us. Today, due to the coronavirus, it was decided to hold it with a small makeup,” [Artsakh President-elect and ex-PM] Arayik Harutyunyan's spokesperson said.

Armenia’s elite—the government, the NA—have also been invited. [NA speaker] Ararat Mirzoyan, [vice speaker] Alen Simonyan, the heads of the [NA] factions will be [at this inauguration].
This text available in   Հայերեն
