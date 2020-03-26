News
Armenia Embassy in Netherlands urges to travel to Armenia via Minsk
Armenia Embassy in Netherlands urges to travel to Armenia via Minsk
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Embassy of Armenia in The Netherlands has issued a press release which reads as follows:

“Dear compatriots, we would like to inform you that, upon the decision of the Government of Russia, starting from March 27, all flights will be canceled, and this means that flights to Amsterdam and Yerevan will also be canceled.

Citizens wishing to return to Armenia may take advantage and travel to Armenia via the Amsterdam-Minsk-Yerevan flight of Belavia Belarusian Airlines scheduled for March 29. You can book tickets on belavia.by. The Embassy of Armenia in The Netherlands is in contact with the representation of Belavia Belarusian Airlines and is ready to help citizens book their seats, if they are available.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
