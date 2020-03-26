News
Thursday
March 26
News
Thursday
March 26
Armenia President signs law on space activity
Armenia President signs law on space activity
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today signed the package of laws on space activity, on making supplements to the Tax Code of Armenia, on making a supplement to the law on state duty, on making a supplement to the law on licensing, on making supplements to the Administrative Offences Code of Armenia and on making a supplement to the law on the structure and activities of the Government. The laws particularly regulate the relations pertaining to the organizing and implementation of space activity in Armenia, including the relations and principles in regard to the production, repair and upgrading of space technologies; implementation of studies and experiments through the use of those technologies, as well as the acceptance and development of satellite data for remote observation of the land.

President Sarkissian has had several meetings with the leaders and representatives of famous international companies and scientific institutions that make major contributions to aviation and aerospace industry and has always stated that Armenia has been known for its scientific potential and experience in this sector since the Soviet era and still has the appropriate scientific research potential for possible cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն
