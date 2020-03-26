Karabakh President visits National Security Service, discusses measures to prevent coronavirus

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan today visited the National Security Service and held a working consultation.
As reported the Central Information Department of the Staff of the President of Artsakh, issues related to the complex measures for prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus and the upcoming nationwide elections were touched upon during the consultation.
The head of state particularly focused on the activities of national security bodies and emphasized that it is necessary to take all measures to maintain the health of the population during the upcoming nationwide elections.
President Sahakyan also attached importance to the active participation of national security officers in the solution to the specified issues.