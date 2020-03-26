News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 26
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Nairi Resort in Armenia's Tsaghkadzor to serve as quarantine
Nairi Resort in Armenia's Tsaghkadzor to serve as quarantine
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Nairi Resort in the Armenian city of Tsaghkadzor will also serve as quarantine for people who might have had contact with those who are infected with the coronavirus. This is what the resort’s administration posted on the resort’s official Facebook page.

“Taking into consideration the situation in the country, Nairi Resort in Tsaghkadzor, under the leadership of Mihran Agahbekyan, has decided to provide quarantine for people who might have had contact with those who have the novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” the post reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Liga.net: Ukraine President declares that country will close state border on March 27
He stated that the government has to take care of each...
 Reuters: German minister says crisis will transform airline industry
German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Thursday...
 Reuters: Portugal's central bank says country headed for recession this year
In its economic bulletin, the first data set showing...
 Artsakh's Democratic Party leader talks about upcoming elections
Ashot Ghulyan also informed that his political...
 Armenia Police: Everyone's entry into Republic of Artsakh will be temporarily banned
Due to the state of emergency declared in the Republic of...
 Armenian company director: Government not giving bonuses or premiums to doctors
There was no word about granting bonuses or premiums to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos