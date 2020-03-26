Nairi Resort in Armenia's Tsaghkadzor to serve as quarantine

Nairi Resort in the Armenian city of Tsaghkadzor will also serve as quarantine for people who might have had contact with those who are infected with the coronavirus. This is what the resort’s administration posted on the resort’s official Facebook page.
“Taking into consideration the situation in the country, Nairi Resort in Tsaghkadzor, under the leadership of Mihran Agahbekyan, has decided to provide quarantine for people who might have had contact with those who have the novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” the post reads.