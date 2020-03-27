News
Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to coronavirus, talks about his phone talks with citizens
Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to coronavirus, talks about his phone talks with citizens
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation and continued discussion on the actions to neutralize the consequences of the coronavirus in Armenia, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

In particular, the future steps for mitigating the situation created for certain groups of society, as well as tools and mechanisms for assistance were considered, the ideas expressed during the previous discussion were touched upon, and several recommendations on expansion of the scope of beneficiaries of the social support package adopted by the government yesterday, were presented during the consultation.

The Prime Minister reflected on the issues that were touched upon during his phone conversations with citizens today and stated that urgent support is necessary for citizens who have become unemployed as a result of the coronavirus. Nikol Pashinyan assigned the relevant government officials to continue to work with government agencies to revisit the generated ideas and submit the draft of the package of social support measures on Sunday.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
