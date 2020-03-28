Independent.ie: Ireland hopes to weaken measures in 2 weeks

Ireland hopes to weaken or cancel tough measures imposed to fight coronavirus outbreak in two week, if the rate at which patients are admitted to intensive care units slows down, Ireland’s health minister Simon Harris said.
Simon Harris expressed hope there could be some relaxation of the measures after an initial two-week period of enforcement, but he warned that life will not be returning to normal in the short term, Independent. ie reported.
“Will we be in a position on April 12 where life in Ireland will return to normal? Absolutely not, let’s be honest with each other, these measures that we’re going to need to continue to work at,” he explained.