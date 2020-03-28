News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
March 28
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
March 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Independent.ie: Ireland hopes to weaken measures in 2 weeks
Independent.ie: Ireland hopes to weaken measures in 2 weeks
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Ireland hopes to weaken or cancel tough measures imposed to fight coronavirus outbreak in two week, if the rate at which patients are admitted to intensive care units slows down, Ireland’s health minister Simon Harris said.

Simon Harris expressed hope there could be some relaxation of the measures after an initial two-week period of enforcement, but he warned that life will not be returning to normal in the short term, Independent. ie reported.

“Will we be in a position on April 12 where life in Ireland will return to normal? Absolutely not, let’s be honest with each other, these measures that we’re going to need to continue to work at,” he explained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Daily Mail: Spain confirms record number of COVID-19 deaths per day
832 deaths have been confirmed during the past day…
 Reuters: Merkel thanks Germans for compliance with measures to prevent coronavirus
“When I see today how almost everyone has completely changed their behavior…
 Tasnim: Iran allocates 20% of annual budget to fight coronavirus
Authorities have ordered weeks-long closure of schools and universities...
 ANews: Turkey cancels all international flights because of coronavirus
"If we don't want these measures to reach a further stage…
 Armenian defense ministry spokesperson speaks about coronavirus infected soldiers
“We have good news today…
 Armenian woman who died from coronavirus to be buried in closed coffin
All the rules of the state of emergency have to be in place...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos