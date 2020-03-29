News
Kp.ru: Famous Armenian physicist hospitalized in Russia on suspicion of coronavirus
Kp.ru: Famous Armenian physicist hospitalized in Russia on suspicion of coronavirus
Region:Diaspora, Russia
Theme: Society

Armenian physicist Mishik Ghazaryan is at the infection hospital in Kommunarka settlement, and the results of his test for coronavirus haven’t been announced yet. This is what representative of Lebedev Physics Institute Yelena Lyubchenko told kp.ru. Ghazaryan also works at Lebedev Physics Institute.

“The last time Mishik Ghazaryan came to work was on March 16. He was feeling well. A couple of days later, he had a high fever and felt bad. He hasn’t had contact with the employees of the Institute during that whole period,” Lyubchenko said.

As reported earlier, Ghazaryan had been hospitalized with his wife, who had died a little later.
