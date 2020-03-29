SANA: Woman infected with coronavirus dies

The Health Ministry of Syria announced on Sunday that a woman who had contracted Coronavirus (COVID-19) died after being hospitalized, marking the first death caused by the virus, and that four new cases have been diagnosed, reports SANA.
In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry said that a woman died as soon as she had arrived at a hospital as an emergency case, and after conducting a test on a sample from her, it was clear she had Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Later, the Ministry said that four new cases of Coronavirus have been registered in Syria.
This brings the total number of cases in Syria to ten, one of which resulted in death.