NYP: New Yorkers could face up-to $500 fine for refusing to practice social distancing
NYP: New Yorkers could face up-to $500 fine for refusing to practice social distancing
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio Sunday said New Yorkers could face an up-to $500 fine for refusing to practice social distancing as the city fights the surging coronavirus, reports New York Post.

“If someone is told by an officer ‘Disperse, keep moving,’ … and they don’t follow the direct instruction from the officer — or they say they’re doing it, then they come back right away — I’m comfortable at this point that they will be fined,” he said.

The summonses will range from $250 to $500, a sum that de Blasio said anyone still refusing to keep a distance deserves to be fined, as the city has now tallied 32,308 confirmed cases and 678 deaths.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
