The Times of Israel: Netanyahu’s aide tests positive for COVID-19

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aide on ultra-Orthodox affairs, Rivka Paluch, has tested positive for coronavirus, The Times of Israel reported.
Rivka Paluch, 64, has been forced to take a coronavirus infection test after her husband had been hospitalized testing positive. The woman contacted the head of government on Thursday, but Netanyahu’s administration noted that the necessary distance was maintained during the meeting.
Sources in Netanyahu’s office told media they will act according to Health Ministry guidelines, likely meaning the PM and other aides or lawmakers will have to enter 14-day quarantine.