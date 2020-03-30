Lavrov, Pompeo discuss coronavirus situation

In follow-up to the phone talks between the Presidents of Russia and the US, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held phone talks and continued to exchange views on the coronavirus situation around the world.
As reported the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the phone talks, the parties affirmed their intention to help implement the decisions adopted during the G20 Summit held on March 26.
They also touched upon certain issues related to bilateral ties.