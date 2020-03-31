News
Armenia President: Rest in peace, dear Arianne! Be strong, dear Levon!
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences Tuesday to Levon Aronian, a member of Armenia’s men's national chess team and chess grandmaster, on the untimely death of his wife Arianne Caoili. The press service of the office of the President informs about this. The message states as follows:

“Dear Levon, we are in an unspeakable pain. The loss of your wife, Arianne Caoili, is immeasurable. Knowing both you and Arianne well, we knew that both of you are not ones to give up. And Arianne was fighting [for her life] until the last moment…

[My wife] Nouneh and I, of course, also our people, stand with you in sincere words of comfort and sorrow. Rest in peace, dear Arianne! Be strong, dear Levon!"
This text available in   Հայերեն
