Armenian MFA spokesperson on Azerbaijani sabotage: No justification for such actions

Armenian MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the Azerbaijani’s attempt to sabotage.
According to her, the MFA has clear tools for informing foreign partners, the CSTO, and the OSCE in such situations.
She recalled that the MFA issued a statement condemning such unjustified actions at a time when the whole world and the region directed all efforts to fight coronavirus.
Asked to comment on whether the OSCE and the CSTO were informed about the incident, the MFA spokeswoman said there is a clear toolkit for action in such conditions.
As a result of the ceasefire violation and attempted sabotage, a teen from the Armenian village of Voskevan and two servicemen have been injured.