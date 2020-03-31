News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian MFA spokesperson on Azerbaijani sabotage: No justification for such actions
Armenian MFA spokesperson on Azerbaijani sabotage: No justification for such actions
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the Azerbaijani’s attempt to sabotage.

According to her, the MFA has clear tools for informing foreign partners, the CSTO, and the OSCE in such situations.

She recalled that the MFA issued a statement condemning such unjustified actions at a time when the whole world and the region directed all efforts to fight coronavirus.

Asked to comment on whether the OSCE and the CSTO were informed about the incident, the MFA spokeswoman said there is a clear toolkit for action in such conditions.

As a result of the ceasefire violation and attempted sabotage, a teen from the Armenian village of Voskevan and two servicemen have been injured.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh MFA: Ankara’s stance obviously contradicts the position of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmen
Ankara’s destructive policy on the issue of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict once again reaffirms…
 Armenia MFA: Turkey's statement on Artsakh elections is another expression of hostile policy
“The reference of Turkey’s Foreign Ministry to the OSCE principles and the Minsk Process is equally groundless...
 Armenia child wounded by Azerbaijan shooting in stable condition
The kid’s life is not at risk...
 Armenian National Committee of America: Azerbaijan is willing to risk regional war during global pandemic
The ANCA issued a statement on Monday evening's incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border…
 Armenia child wounded by Azerbaijan shooting undergoes surgery
The kid was transferred to Yerevan…
 Armenia MFA: We strongly condemn attempts of Azerbaijan to escalate situation on border
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has issued a statement on the military incident at the border with Azerbaijan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos