Karabakh President on not postponing elections due to coronavirus: That decision was conscious, well-founded
Karabakh President on not postponing elections due to coronavirus: That decision was conscious, well-founded
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

I intend to stay in our Artsakh and to be useful to our people and homeland to the best of my abilities. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic President Bako Sahakyan stated this in a conversation with journalists after casting his ballot in the presidential and parliamentary elections Tuesday.

Asked why the elections in Artsakh were not postponed, given that there is a coronavirus epidemic in Armenia, Sahakyan said: "It is ruled out that we will resort to decisions and actions that will endanger the health and safety of Artsakh citizens. We have held many discussions and come to the logical conclusion that we have all the prerequisites to organize these elections in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution. As you know, no case of coronavirus has been registered in Artsakh at this time. We conduct regular monitoring within the framework of our interdepartmental committee. That decision was conscious and well-founded. "
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
