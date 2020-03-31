News
Tuesday
March 31
News
Armenia extends strict quarantine measures by 10 days
Armenia extends strict quarantine measures by 10 days
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister said the government was forced to extend strict quarantine measures by ten days in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

“Unless we take measures, coronavirus will reach us very quickly, although there is also an assumption that many of us, if not all, will be infected,” Nikol Pashinyan said in his video address on Facebook.   

Armenian PM said the main task is to make the process manageable, so that the number of infected people would not rise dramatically. At the same time he called to take the situation seriously.  

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
