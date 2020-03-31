Armenia Deputy PM: Government may set up local factory to produce coronavirus tests

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan today told reporters that the government and a research institute are currently considering the establishment of a local factory to produce tests for the coronavirus.
“The government will help the research institute obtain raw material. In this stage, we’re trying to understand how much special equipment we can import in order to make the tests automated. Currently, we plan to produce 100,000 tests, if all the conditions are ensured,” Avinyan said, adding that Armenia will be importing up to 60,000 tests over the next couple of days.