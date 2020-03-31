News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM: Government may set up local factory to produce coronavirus tests
Armenia Deputy PM: Government may set up local factory to produce coronavirus tests
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan today told reporters that the government and a research institute are currently considering the establishment of a local factory to produce tests for the coronavirus.

“The government will help the research institute obtain raw material. In this stage, we’re trying to understand how much special equipment we can import in order to make the tests automated. Currently, we plan to produce 100,000 tests, if all the conditions are ensured,” Avinyan said, adding that Armenia will be importing up to 60,000 tests over the next couple of days.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM, US Department of State official hold phone talks
The parties touched upon the problems with movement of people due to...
 EC head warns Hungary that measure to fight COVID-19 should not undercut democracy
“It is of utmost importance that emergency measures are not at the expense of our fundamental principles…
 Reuters: US intelligence cannot assess COVID-19 situation in China, Russia, North Korea
An accurate assessment of outbreaks in these countries would help the US and the international community limit human and economic losses…
 Armenian parliament to consider amendments to Law on Medical Services to Population?
There is only one item on the agenda...
 Armenia MPs ban autopsy on deceased coronavirus patients
A total of 69 deputies voted ‘for’ the bill….
 Iran FM spokesperson derides Trump for America First slogan
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday derided...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos