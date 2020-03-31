63.8% of voters have participated in Karabakh elections as at 5 p.m.

A representative of the Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) today announced that as at 5 p.m., 63.8% of the total number of voters of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) have participated in the presidential and parliamentary elections and presented the turnout of voters according to regions.
Based on the data provided by the precinct electoral commission of Stepanakert, 66,731 voters have cast their votes, and this makes up 63.8% of the total number of voters.
Askeran: 8,865 voters (71.6%)
Hadrut: 6,019 voters (68.4%)
Martakert: 8,936 voters (66.8%)
Martuni: 11,258 voters (64.9%)
Shahumyan: 1,418 voters (66.3%)
Shushi: 2,535 voters (64.3%)
Kashatagh: 4,160 voters (58.5%)
Yerevan (Armenia): 370 voters (47.7%)