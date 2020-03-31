Karabakh presidential candidate's headquarters: Photographing ballot not violation in legal sense

The leader of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and his members were entering polling stations or the premises near polling stations, disturbing the electoral process, screaming and spreading propaganda against us, as reported the headquarters of presidential candidate of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“The figures have yet to be specified. There were very few violations, and there were no particularly serious violations. We believe these elections were in accordance with the letter of the law, not counting minor shortcomings. In the legal sense, even the fact that people recorded the photographing of ballots with their phones is not a violation of the law,” the headquarters reported.
The presidential and parliamentary elections in the Republic of Artsakh ended over two hours ago. As at 8 p.m., the elections saw a turnout of 76,472 voters or 72.7% of the total number of voters.
Based on the data provided by the Police of Artsakh, there are 103,663 voters in Artsakh.