News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Karabakh presidential candidate's headquarters: Photographing ballot not violation in legal sense
Karabakh presidential candidate's headquarters: Photographing ballot not violation in legal sense
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The leader of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and his members were entering polling stations or the premises near polling stations, disturbing the electoral process, screaming and spreading propaganda against us, as reported the headquarters of presidential candidate of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The figures have yet to be specified. There were very few violations, and there were no particularly serious violations. We believe these elections were in accordance with the letter of the law, not counting minor shortcomings. In the legal sense, even the fact that people recorded the photographing of ballots with their phones is not a violation of the law,” the headquarters reported.

The presidential and parliamentary elections in the Republic of Artsakh ended over two hours ago. As at 8 p.m., the elections saw a turnout of 76,472 voters or 72.7% of the total number of voters.

Based on the data provided by the Police of Artsakh, there are 103,663 voters in Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Ombudsman on alarms received during elections
Over the next couple of days, the Office will sum up its...
 Karabakh presidential candidate's headquarters has recorded several electoral violations
The spokesperson said some of the violations were the photographing...
 Artsakh presidential candidate's headquarters records electoral violations
The headquarters of Ashot Ghulyan, another presidential...
 Armenia ex-parliamentary speaker: Artsakh deputy candidate "attacked" me
According to Hovhannisyan, she personally visited one of the...
 Precinct electoral commissions to present Karabakh election results by April 1 (2 p.m.)
She also informed that, in accordance with the...
 Karabakh records 72.7% voter turnout in presidential and parliamentary elections
Based on her information, 27,893 voters (70.6%) cast their votes in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos