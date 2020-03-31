News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Commandant's Office: Sports and concerts complex set aside for citizens' isolation, if necessary
Armenia Commandant's Office: Sports and concerts complex set aside for citizens' isolation, if necessary
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Armenian Unified Information Center reports the following:

The Commandant’s Office is considering various scenarios of developments due to the coronavirus and is preparing mechanisms for adequate response to each of those scenarios.

The Commandant’s Office has set aside various sites that can be effectively used to isolate citizens, if there is such a need for that, and one of those sites is Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex.

The Commandant’s Office would like to stress that there might not be a need to use the Complex for this purpose.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Health minister presents COVID-19 curves of Armenia and other countries
He also presented the curves of Armenia and different countries that...
 Armenian ruling party's MP: People not treating COVID-19 seriously
All human rights and freedoms are secondary since human life and...
 Armenia Parliament approves sensational bill in second and final reading
After the second try and in the second and final reading, the...
 Attorney addresses Armenian health minister with question regarding COVID-19
Attorney Hayk Alumyan wrote the following on his...
 Beds placed in foyer of sports and concerts complex in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
The photos are taken from Mikhail Yurd’s...
 Armenia deputy health minister: Another COVID-19 infected citizen transferred from reanimation unit to medical unit
On his Facebook page, Deputy Minister of Health of Armenia Artyom...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos