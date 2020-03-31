Armenia Commandant's Office: Sports and concerts complex set aside for citizens' isolation, if necessary

The Armenian Unified Information Center reports the following:
The Commandant’s Office is considering various scenarios of developments due to the coronavirus and is preparing mechanisms for adequate response to each of those scenarios.
The Commandant’s Office has set aside various sites that can be effectively used to isolate citizens, if there is such a need for that, and one of those sites is Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex.
The Commandant’s Office would like to stress that there might not be a need to use the Complex for this purpose.”