Reuters: European Commission proposes a short work day scheme to avoid lay-offs amid epidemic

The European Commission has proposed a short-day scheme based on the German Kurzarbeit program to help the EU population avoid unemployment and a blow to the bloc’s economy, Reuters reported.
According to the German scheme, the government pays part of a worker’s wages so that jobs are not cut despite a slowdown.“Companies are paying salaries to their employees, even if, right now, they are not making money. Europe is now coming to their support, with a new initiative,” Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said in a video message.
“It is intended to help Italy, Spain and all other countries that have been hard hit. And it will do so thanks to the solidarity of other Member States,” she said, adding the scheme would be guaranteed by all EU countries, although not saying how it would be financed.