News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Reuters: European Commission proposes a short work day scheme to avoid lay-offs amid epidemic
Reuters: European Commission proposes a short work day scheme to avoid lay-offs amid epidemic
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The European Commission has proposed a short-day scheme based on the German Kurzarbeit program to help the EU population avoid unemployment and a blow to the bloc’s economy, Reuters reported

According to the German scheme, the government pays part of a worker’s wages so that jobs are not cut despite a slowdown.“Companies are paying salaries to their employees, even if, right now, they are not making money. Europe is now coming to their support, with a new initiative,” Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said in a video message.

“It is intended to help Italy, Spain and all other countries that have been hard hit. And it will do so thanks to the solidarity of other Member States,” she said, adding the scheme would be guaranteed by all EU countries, although not saying how it would be financed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Information for Artsakh citizens in Armenia and wishing to return
Exceptions will be made for persons transporting cargo...
 Armenia President holding remote conversations with Armenian scholars, scientists and cultural figures
President Sarkissian asked Grigorian about the state of the...
 Reuters: Calls to gender violence helpline rise sharply during lockdown in Spain
“We’re here for you…
 Armenian, Israeli specialists to hold video conference devoted to COVID-19
President Sarkissian and Dr. Shalmon agreed that Armenia and Israel...
 Armenia nuclear plant implementing measures to prevent spread of coronavirus
It has switched to a special regimen...
 Armenia MP: Good news for businesses!
The procedure for the implementation of the Fifth Economic Assistance Program has been approved…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos