Armenia Security Council Secretary holds phone talks with CSTO Secretary-General

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held phone talks with Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas today. Armen Grigoryan wrote about this on his Facebook page and added the following:

"During the phone talks, we discussed the actions for prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus and attached importance to cooperation to overcome the pandemic within the scope of the CSTO. We also discussed a wide scope of issues related to security.

During the conversation, we attached importance to the need for the secretaries of the Security Councils of CSTO member states to cooperate during the period of overcoming the pandemic."