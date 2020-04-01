News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Security Council Secretary holds phone talks with CSTO Secretary-General
Armenia Security Council Secretary holds phone talks with CSTO Secretary-General
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held phone talks with Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas today. Armen Grigoryan wrote about this on his Facebook page and added the following:

"During the phone talks, we discussed the actions for prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus and attached importance to cooperation to overcome the pandemic within the scope of the CSTO. We also discussed a wide scope of issues related to security.

During the conversation, we attached importance to the need for the secretaries of the Security Councils of CSTO member states to cooperate during the period of overcoming the pandemic."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CSTO Secretary-General expresses concern over incident at Armenian-Azerbaijani border
It is perplexing that the escalation is happening at a time when...
 Armenian parliamentary committee holds discussion on prices of ammunition from CSTO member states
According to Balayan, the Protocol submitted to the...
 Armenia MOD, army attend CSTO, CIS discussions
As well as a workshop and gatherings…
 Armenian army's task force leaves for Russia
From March 3 to 4, the task force led by the...
 CSTO Secretary General visits Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex
Emphasizing the major role that the CSTO plays in...
 Armenia PM meets with CSTO Secretary General
Zas presented the earmarked projects and priorities of the CSTO, including...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos