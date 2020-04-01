News
Armenia TV and Radio Commission head on prices of political advertisements in Karabakh
Armenia TV and Radio Commission head on prices of political advertisements in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The elections and the election campaign showed that all political forces in Karabakh and the politicians who participated in the elections pay a lot of attention to the election campaign. This is what Chairman of the National Commission on Television and Radio of Armenia Tigran Hakobyan said during a joint press conference in Stepanakert today.

According to him, this is the factor that proves that elections are free and competitive.

“Let me bring the example of prices of political advertisements. If we compare the prices of political advertisements during the election campaign in Armenia in 2018 and the prices of political advertisements during the election campaign in Karabakh, the prices in Karabakh were 2-4 times more than those in Armenia,” Hakobyan stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
